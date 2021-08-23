305 people being cared for on trolleys at hospitals across the country today

Nearly 50 patients are being cared for on trolleys at the two main hospitals serving Tipperary today.

According to the latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation 305 people who have been admitted to hospitals across the country are without a bed.

44 of these are at University Hospital Limerick which provides cover for North Tipperary making it the most overcrowded hospital in the country today.

A further 4 are being cared for on trolleys around the Emergency Department at Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel.