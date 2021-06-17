286 hospital patients without a bed today

Hospitals serving Tipperary are once again suffering from significant overcrowding.

According to todays figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation there are 286 patients without a bed today at hospitals across the country.

Of these 43 are at University Hospital Limerick – 31 of these are on trolleys around the Emergency Department while another 12 are being cared for in already full wards elsewhere in the hospital.

Meanwhile at Tipperary University Hospital 13 patients who have been admitted to the Clonmel facility are without a bed today.

Cork University Hospital has 45 patients without a bed today while there are 28 in a similar situation at St Luke’s in Kilkenny.