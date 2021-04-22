283 patients present to UHL emergency department in 24 hours

The Emergency Department at University Hospital Limerick experienced it’s busiest ever day earlier this week.

In the 24 hours up until 8am yesterday, 283 patients attended the ED at Dooradoyle – up 45 percent on the average daily attendance last year of 195.

As a result, UL Hospitals Group has issued a further public appeal for people to consider all care options available to them before presenting to the ED in Limerick.

This includes Local Injuries Units at Nenagh, Ennis and St John’s.

Management are reassuring people however that all patients are continuing to receive “expert medical care while they wait”.