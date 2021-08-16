20% of national trolley total at University Hospital Limerick

Just over 20% of the people waiting on trolleys in hospitals today, are in University Hospital Limerick, which serves North Tipperary, Limerick and Clare.

There are 283 patients without beds today, with 57 of them in Limerick and two in Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel..

The Limerick hospital yet again has the highest figure, while Cork University Hospital comes in at almost half of what Limerick has with 28 people on trolleys.

As Covid-19 hospitalisations increase across the country, there are 21 people with the virus receiving treatment at University Hospital Limerick.

That total has remained pretty static over the last week, but it is the second highest total of any hospital in the country behind Beaumont in Dublin.

There are four patients with Covid-19 at Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel, up from two the previous week.

259 people with Covid-19 are in Irish hospitals today – a 19 percent increase on last Monday’s total.

That total includes 48 people in ICU.