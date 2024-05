545 patients have been left waiting on trolleys in hospital today.

According to the INMO’s Trolley Watch it’s the second highest figure recorded so far this month – down from 591 yesterday.

Over a fifth of the people waiting on trolleys today are in University Hospital Limerick with 115 patients left without a bed.

4 people are being cared for on trolleys at TUH in Clonmel with 2 in Nenagh.