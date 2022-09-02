Over 1,100 patients left without a bed at UHL last month

University Hospital Limerick dropped to the second most overcrowded hospital last month.

According to the Trolley Watch figures released by INMO, University Hospital Galway was the most overcrowded facility recording 1,166 patients without a bed during the month of August.

Following closely behind was UHL – which serves North Tipp, Clare, and Limerick – with 1,130 patients on trolleys.

Nationally, there were 9,603 patients without a hospital bed, the highest figures for the month of August yet.

TUH in Clonmel recorded 157 patients, up 61 from August 2021, and Nenagh General Hospital had 3 patients on a trolley during the month.