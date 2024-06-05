107 without beds at UHL

The main hospital serving North Tipp, Limerick and Clare has twice as many patients on trolleys today as the next most overcrowded.

The INMO’s Trolley Watch figures show 107 people are without a bed in University Hospital Limerick, 54 in Cork University Hospital and 45 at Tallaght University Hospital.

In all 604 patients are being cared for on trolleys at Irish hospitals today including 6 at TUH in Clonmel

In a statement, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation say the rise over the bank holiday was predictable and yet no extra measures were put in place to deal with the overcrowding.