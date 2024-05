The number of people on hospital trolleys has increased by more than 100 today.

The Irish Nurses’ and Midwives’ Organisation says 591 patients are currently waiting on a bed, up from 470 yesterday.

Again, University Hospital Limerick has the highest number, with 105 patients on trolleys.

Frontline staff at TUH in Clonmel are caring for 14 patients who have been left without a bed today.