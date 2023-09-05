103 people without a bed at UHL

As is now the norm University Hospital Limerick is by far the most overcrowded hospital in the country today.

The Dooradoyle facility – which serves North Tipp, Limerick and Clare – has 103 patients being cared for on trolleys today.

CUH in Cork and Sligo University Hospital are next in line with 56 and 55 respectively.

18 patients who have been admitted to TUH in Clonmel are on trollies around the Emergency Department.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation there are 543 people without a bed at hospitals across the country today.