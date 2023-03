The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says University Hospital Limerick was the most overcrowded, with 1,561 people left without a bed.

This compares with 329 a decade ago in February of 2013.

Nenagh Hospital had 44 patients without a bed last month compared with none in February of last year..

Staff at Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel dealt with 269 patients on trolleys last month.

Today the INMO say there are 85 patients without a bed at UHL, 24 at TUH and 2 in Nenagh.