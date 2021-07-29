Health Minister praises work of vaccination staff during Nenagh visit

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has praised the organisation and commitment of workers involved at Nenagh’s Covid-19 vaccination centre.

During a visit to the Abbey Court Hotel this afternoon, the Minister toured the vaccination centre and spoke with local hotel and healthcare staff involved.

Almost 4,000 vaccines were administered in Nenagh last week alone, with 280,000 doses given out across the midwest since the start of the year.

Minister Donnelly was pleased with what he saw during the visit:

“It’s a huge reflection of the strength of the local community. We have the HSE here, the Guards, the Civil Defence, an amazing volunteer group from Tipperary coming in day after day after day. Amazing clinicians, people coming out of retirement to come in and vaccinate people.

“And the response from the local community has been absolutely wonderful. People are being treated really well, they’re being listened to. It’s a very quick session to get in and out.

“It’s also wonderful to see so many younger people here, really excited to be coming in, getting their vaccine, and then being able to get on with their lives knowing that they’re safe, protecting themselves and their families.”

The Minister was also keen to remind the public of the walk-in vaccination clinics which are open in Nenagh and Clonmel in the coming days.

The service will be available at the Abbey Court Hotel in Nenagh on Saturday and Sunday, from 8.30am to midday, and again on Monday, from 1.30pm to 6pm.

The Clonmel Park Hotel will be open for walk-ins on Friday, from 9am-1pm and 2pm to 5pm, and on Saturday, from 8am to 1pm.