Harvest Festival weekend in Nenagh

St Mary’s Church of Ireland will be decorated for a Harvest Festival Service to raise funds for Concern to help them in their fight to reduce world hunger.

The church, located on Church Road in Nenagh, will be open to the public to view the harvest decorations, and that kicks off this afternoon at 2pm until 5pm.

Tomorrow the celebrations will continue at 12 noon and end with the Harvest Festival Eucharist at 3pm at St Mary’s Church of Ireland.

All donations are voluntary, and group organisers say anyone not in a position to donate during these times is still more than welcome to come celebrate the harvest.