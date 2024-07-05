Harry Gleeson Funeral Takes Place This Weekend

The funeral will take place this weekend of a Tipperary man wrongly convicted of murder 83 years ago.

Harry Gleeson found the body of Mary Moll McCarthy lying in a field on his uncle’s farm in New Inn in 1940 and was convicted of her murder and hanged the following year.

He was granted a posthumous pardon by the State in 2015.

He had always protested his innocence.

Last week, the Department of Justice informed Gleeson’s family his remains had been positively identified in a burial area within Mountjoy Prison.

Following a long campaign, his remains were finally identified and he will return home on Sunday for Funeral mass in Holycross Abbey at 2pm and will be buried afterwards in St Marys Cemetary Holycross.