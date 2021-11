A decision by Tipperary County Council to refuse permission for a housing development in Cashel has been overturned on appeal.

David and Dermot Delaney had applied to the local authority to construct 36 detached houses at Limetree Grove in the town. Council planners rejected the proposals for the site on the Dualla Road.

The developers subsequently appealed this decision to An Bord Pleanala which has now granted conditional approval for the houses.