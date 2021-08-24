Grant available for senior citizen personal alarm

A Thurles community activist is urging people to avail of the grant for the senior citizen pendant alarm.

The grant is available to those aged over 65, whether they live alone, or with someone of the same age or older.

In Thurles, the grant is from Thurles Community Social Services.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, Tommy Barrett outlined the scheme and how reassuring the device is for an older person or their families.

“A lot of older people might not know that there’s a grant going for the pendant alarm – it goes around your wrist or around your neck.

“It’s an alarm for older people, if they fall in the house and they’re living alone or whatever.

“They can apply for this grant, it’s €65 a year and the first year is free.

“Over the last few weeks, I have gone door to door in Thurles delivering information leaflets and a lot of people have come back looking for the application form.

“It gives a lot of peace of mind to people living alone and even if they have children living around that like to look after their parents.”