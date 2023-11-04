Grangemockler snatch intermediate title in dramatic fashion

Grangemockler/Ballyneale are the 2023 County Intermediate Football champions. The south side pipped fellow southerners Aherlow in today’s final – a replay which followed on from a pulsating final two weeks’ ago.

Today’s decider was similarly tense, with Grangemockler just about managing to prevail courtesy of a last-ditch point from Mikey Lyons in the dying moments of normal time. Aherlow battled desperately in search of an equaliser, but failed to find the posts during the three minutes of additional time.

Grangemockler started slowly, conceding a suite of early scores and allowing themselves to fall four points behind at one juncture in the opening half. However, they rallied in the run-up to half-time and entered the dressing-room with just a one point deficit separating the two sides. They kicked on further after the break, overwhelming their opponents with a swarm defence and outrunning them on the counter. Ultimately, the game looked destined for extra-time, until Lyons popped with a late winner from close-range.

Grangemockler will now go on to represent Tipperary in the Munster Championship. A quarter-final meeting with Roanmore of Waterford is scheduled for next weekend, with the winners progressing on to a Munster semi-final against Mungret, of Limerick.