Government’s Alice in Wonderland’ energy policies compounding crisis – Mattie McGrath

Plans to give electricity customers money back on their bills will be discussed by Cabinet this morning.

It involves reducing the PSO levy to a negative number, which would mean a cut in bills.

Meanwhile, a motion being tabled by the Rural Independents is set to call on the government to end the importation of oil from dictators and to begin drilling domestically off the Cork coast.

Mattie Mc Grath says the unprecedented energy crisis is being compounded by the government’s Alice in Wonderland’ energy policies.

” We are dealing with all kinds of dictators and all kinds of regimes trying to get oil off them when we have copious amounts of oil and indeed gas off our coasts.”

“It’s just an ideology that we won’t touch this or we won’t drill this.”