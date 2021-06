Politicians want the Chief Medical Officer to appear before a Dail committee to explain his stance on antigen testing.

NPHET has been wary of the tests despite numerous experts endorsing them.

Politicians from the Oireachtas Transport Committee are now asking Tony Holohan to appear before them and explain his opposition to the use of the tests.

Speaking on Tipp FM, Muriel Cuddy of Health and Wellness International, who is an advocate for antigen testing, says their stance makes no sense