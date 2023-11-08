Government reverse decision to house International Protection Applicants at Cashel hostel

An accommodation centre for asylum seekers will not now be set up in a hostel in Cashel

It was planned that 74 International Protection Applicants would move into the Cashel Town Hostel on John Street this week.

But the government has now confirmed that decision is being reversed after it emerged that it was being used as emergency accommodation for local homeless people.

The decision had sparked widespread opposition in the Co Tipperary town with 500 people estimated to have attended a public meeting last Sunday.

Local politicians have now been told:

”The International Protection Procurement Services (IPPS) has been engaged in assessing the offer of this property for use as accommodation for International Protection applicants (IPA’s), as per a proposal form submitted to the Department on 7th September 2023.

It has now been clarified that full disclosure in respect of the previous use of the property had not been made at the time of the proposal.

Following this clarification the Department has made the decision not to take up this offer of accommodation in Cashel Town Hostel as accommodation for IPAs, as to do so would impinge upon the provision of homeless accommodation services in County Tipperary.”