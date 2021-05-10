Good news for households on boil water notice in Golden – Kilfeacle

A partial easing of the long-lasting boil water notice in the Golden/Kilfeacle has been confirmed by Irish Water.

The notice has been in place since October 31st 2019, with customers without safe drinking water for 557 days.

78 customers will have the notice lifted from today, whilst approximately 75 customers will still be under the notice.

Local Councillor Declan Burgess outlines the areas where the notice is to be lifted today.

“It’s a partial lift covering a significant part of the area affected so we’ll have from east of Thomastown Cross to the western outskirts of Castle Park, Golden Hills and Springmount on that so I think from talking to many of the residents that they’re thrilled to finally be lifted.”