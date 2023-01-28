Gold award for Great National Ballykisteen Golf Hotel at Irish Accommodation Service Awards

A local hotel brought gold home to the Premier at this year’s Irish Accommodation Service Awards.

The accommodations team at the Great National Ballykisteen Golf Hotel won the gold award at an event held in Spanish Point last weekend.

The Irish Accommodation Services Institute’s Annual Awards recognise and honor the country’s top accommodation professionals.

In a Facebook post by the Tipp based hotel, they thank everyone involved, stating how important it is to celebrate their team for all the hard work that goes on behind the scenes.