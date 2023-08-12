Goatenbridge housing development permission submitted

A planning application has been lodged with Tipperary County Council for a housing development in the village of Goatenbridge at the foot of the Knockmealdown Mountains.

The site in question at the back of the Cois Tare estate previously had planning but that has lapsed.

Goatenbridge Developments Ltd is the company behind proposals to construct 14 semi-detached, two-storey houses.

The project would also include the removal of the rising walls for 5 dwellings which had started back in the mid noughties.