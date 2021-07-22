Glass on Clonmel bridge shattered by sledge hammer

Clonmel residents and business people are outraged at recent wanton vandalism to the Old Bridge.

One of the glass panels was shattered, with glass spilling out onto the path. Locals believe a sledge hammer with severe force was used.

This brings to 27 the number of panels, which have been vandalised to date – representing more than half of them.

Gerry Carey of Carey Auto Repairs said the way it was damaged is shocking, as they would have had to use a lot of force.

“Whatever they used this time, they used something heavy to break it. I’ve seen residents are asking for some cameras to be put up towards the bridge and up Green Lane here.

“They (vandals) hadn’t been near the bridge now in the last couple of years, but whenever they broke this one here, this one’s dangerous, all the glass is on the ground and a child could get cut off it, the way it is now at the moment.”

He added that a “sick individual” must have done it and the damage has obscured the stories, which are told along the glass panelling.

The bridge was completed in 2012, after months of work and was vandalised merely days after it was unveiled.

Further damage was again caused in 2016.

Currently, 27 out of the 42 panels are damaged, while the most recent one shows the most severe damage.