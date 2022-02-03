Glamping attraction planned for mid Tipperary

Plans for a new tourism venture in mid-Tipperary have been unveiled.

A planning application for Kilfithmone Rectory at Killoskehan, Templemore has been lodged with Tipperary County Council.

The proposals from Ben Adams and David Moore would see the rectory renovated and a change of use for some existing agricultural outbuildings to facilitate glamping pods.

A change of use of the garden is also being sought to accommodate six 19 square metre bell tents and 15 parking spaces.

The county council is due to issue its ruling by St Patrick’s Day.