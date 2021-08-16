Girl remains in “critical but stable” condition after north Tipp crash

A young girl involved in a crash in north Tipperary at the weekend is in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

The injuries were sustained in a two car collision at Lismaline on the N52 between Borrisokane and Ballingarry shortly after 11.30pm on Saturday night.

The drivers of both vehicles and a number of passengers were taken to University Hospital Limerick with non-life threatening injuries.

A young girl was transferred to Temple Street Hospital in Dublin where she’s in a critical but stable condition.

Investigations are ongoing, and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.