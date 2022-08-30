General Liam Lynch to be commemorated this weekend in Ardfinnan

The Tipperary Republican Commemoration Committee will remember General Liam Lynch this weekend.

The 99th Annual General Liam Lynch Sinn Féin Commemoration will take place on Sunday at 3pm in Goatenbridge, Ardfinnan, and all are welcome to attend.

Tipperary Sinn Fein Activist, Dean McGrath, says the Round Tower Monument, built on the mountain in Lynch’s honor, commemorates this important figure in Irish political and cultural life.

He says that the historic value of the monument is extremely important to the area and encourages all to view it.

“The monument itself is a round tower made entirely of stone. If you turn around, you will see Tipperary in its entirety. As you look down from the mountain, you’ll see the beautiful green fields of the Golden Vale. It’s absolutely fantastic. When you’re standing there, you can have a somber moment or reflection. Our commemoration is about the life and values of Liam Lynch and the history of our area. Obviously, our area is so deeply embedded that this important figure was here.”