Garville Gardens to open today in Upperchurch

Garville Gardens will make it’s debut at 2pm in Upperchurch, Thurles today.

Maire Wixsted spoke to Fran on Tipp Today and said she was inspired to grow the garden in honour of her late husband, Sean.

Sean sadly passed away in 2004 from a rare condition called Myelofibrosis and the garden will open to the community to help raise funds for the Hero Trust in Cork for Myelofibrosis research.

The two acre garden features various levels, well established and recently planted trees, shrubs, perennials and includes a vegetable garden.

According to Maire, the garden is a very pleasant place to be, and explained how to get there today:

“I spend a lot of time in the garden and it’s a lovely place to be.

“The birds are singing and there’s various scents around and different things come in to colour at different times of the year and it’s a very pleasant place to be.

“There’s a famous location down at the cross called the metal bridge and if anyone gets to the metal bridge they will be directed because parking is down there.”