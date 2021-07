Gardaí are warning of long traffic delays through Ballina this morning, while a local funeral takes place.

Teenager Patrick McKeogh who tragically died after a farm accident, will be laid to rest and traffic disruptions are expected.

Gardaí will be directing traffic, and are advising people travelling to Killaloe to go via Birdhill and O’Brien’s Bridge.

Traffic disruptions are expected between 10.45am and 1.30pm this afternoon.