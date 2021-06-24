Gardaí warn of scam calls

Local Gardaí are urging people not to answer phone numbers they don’t recognise, as a fresh wave of scams hits many unsuspecting members of the public.

Roscrea Inspector Ailish Myles told Tipp Today earlier that they’re investigating multiple reports of people answering an automated phone call from people claiming to be from the Department of Social Protection or the Gardaí.

National and international criminals are likely to be involved, and landline phones are also being targeted.

Inspector Myles is also urging people not to call back such numbers:

“Today, I really want to empower people and explain to them that the power is in their hands that when the phone rings, you have a red button and a green button and we’re asking you, if you don’t recognise the number, you can still hit that red button.

“These automated calls are asking you to dial one and we’re really asking you not to engage with them.”