Gardaí Urging Caravan Owners To Be Cautious After Theft Outside Nenagh

Gardaí are appealing for information after the theft of a caravan on a North Tipperary motorway.

A good condition, cream (off-white) Elan 14 caravan left on the lay-bye of the M7 at Tullaheedy outside Nenagh and it is believed that it was taken between 10:30am and 12noon on Tuesday, June 4th.

With many owners moving their caravans this summer, Sgt Carol O’Leary of Cahir Garda Station is urging people to be cautious of where they park them.

“The owner was obviously towing it and then had a problem with their car, so they took the opportunity to, for the safety of everyone, leave it there in the hope that it would still be there when they returned and unfortunately, someone saw it and drove it away,” she said.

“It would have required something as simple as a hitch.”