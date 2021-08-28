Gardaí urge drivers to be cautious in Tipperary

Gardaí are warning people to be careful when taking to the roads of the Premier County.

With the ongoing easing of Covid-19 restrictions and schools set to reopen many Tipperary families are getting out and about as much as possible.

Six people have lost their lives on the roads of Tipperary in 2021.

Sgt Margaret Kelly of Clonmel Garda station says we should all try to avoid becoming a statistic:

“Always what our intention would be is to year-on-year reduce road deaths.

“We’re all out and about now delighted to be a little bit more free in the community and heading off on our holidays around the country but at the end of the day just take your time, it’s better to arrive alive.”