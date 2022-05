Gardaí in Tipperary Town are seeking help in relation to a dog theft.

The owner of the two French Bulldogs has posted an appeal online stating that the thieves broke into her house around 4 or 5pm yesterday.

Gardai in Tipp Town are looking for information in relation to the theft and are asking anyone who may have seen the dogs or someone with the dogs to contact the Garda Station on 062-80670.