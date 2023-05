Gardaí in Tipp Town are appealing for information after a car was stolen from the area this week.

On Monday night a blue Toyota, which was hotwired was taken from Church Steet between the hours of 11 and 12am.

At 1.30pm on Tuesday the car was found in Limerick City and was brought back to the owner following examination.

Local Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have information to contact them at Tipp Town Garda Station.