Gardaí seize cannabis, cash and other items in South Tipperary

Gardaí carried out a series of searches in the south of the county yesterday leading to the seizure of cannabis, cash and other items.

Cannabis herb with an estimated street value of 4,100 euro was found at Burke Street, Fethard yesterday morning.

A woman in her 40s was arrested and later released without charge pending submission of a file to the DPP.

Another search in the Mullinahone area led to the seizure of drugs worth an estimated 800 euro, while 1,000 euro in cash, a stun gun and two canisters of pepper spray were also found.

Gardaí say a number of searches were carried out in Moyglass, Fethard, Drangan and Mullinahone as part of their efforts yesterday.