Gardaí search for witnesses after act of ‘mindless vandalism’ in Tipperary Town.

Gardai are looking for witnessess to what’s been described as ‘mindless vandalism’ in Tipperary Town last weekend.

Three cars were scratched at Old Bohercrowe sometime on the Friday night in a semingly random attack.

Tipperary Gardai are appealing for information or for anyone who may have seen something to come forward.

Sgt Margaret Kelly says it’s left the owners of the car with massive bills to pay:

“In Bohercrowe overnight from the 29th to the 30th of September three cars were scratched while parked at Old Bohercrowe, Tipperary town. That’s a mindless act of vandalism, causing huge costs to those people who own those cars. We’d love to solve that.”