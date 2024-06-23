Gardai confirm no foul play suspected in death of woman in Newport

No foul play is suspected after the body of a woman was found in North Tipperary last week – local Gardai have confirmed.

The body of the woman in her forties was discovered when Gardai went to her home in rural Killoscully after 11-15 on Tuesday night.

The preliminary results of a post mortem have been recieved and Gardai have confirmed that once the rest of their test results come in they will complete a file for the coroner.

TippFM News understands that the woman may have been dead for four days as she lived alone with her dogs and hadn’t been seen for since the previous weekend.

It’s believed a family member had raised the alarm when she couldn’t be contacted.

Gardai had preserved the scene for a number of days but it was released on Thursday.