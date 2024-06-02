Gardaí Investigating After Woman’s Body Found In Clonmel

Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body in Clonmel on the yesterday evening.

The body of a woman was discovered at approximately 8pm at a residence at Glenconnor, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary.

The body has been removed from the scene to University Hospital Waterford where a post mortem is due to take place this morning.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination.

The results of the post mortem will determine the course of the Garda investigation