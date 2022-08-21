Gardaí investigating burglaries across Tipperary

Gardaí are investigating burglary and trespassing reports in the Tipperary Town and Nenagh districts.

On August 11th, at around 9.30pm, a burglary was reported at a home on Cullen Road in Clonmel.

Sgt. Declan O Carroll told Tipp Today the homeowner discovered the home was ransacked and multiple items were taken.

The victim of the burglary believes he interrupted the intruders as a Stihl chainsaw was taken from his car while he was present.

On August 12th, Gardaí received a report of a trespasser around a house in the Clonaslee area of Nenagh.

The suspect fled after being detected and Gardaí are reviewing CCTV footage to discover their identity.