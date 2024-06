Gardaí are investigating a serious incident in West Tipperary yesterday.

It’s understood a number of men drove up to a house in the Glen Court estate in Emly in the early hours of Friday morning.

They were involved in an altercation with occupants of the property.

A man in his 30’s was conveyed to Tipperary University Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries sustained as a result of this incident.

Investigations are ongoing at this time and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.