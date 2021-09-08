Gardaí embark on fundraising walk for C-Saw

A group of Gardaí will set off from Clonmel this afternoon on the first leg of a fundraising walk for suicide support group C-Saw.

Members of the force from the Garda College in Templemore will be raising funds for C-Saw during their 70 kilometre trek.

Garda Michelle Woodlock is among those taking part in the two day fundraiser which will leave the C-Saw offices in Clonmel this lunchtime and travelling to the New Inn Roundabout outside Cahir today and then on to the College tomorrow.

She says it’s quite an undertaking but there has been great support among the Garda community.

“It’s a lot to cover in just over a day I suppose. It’s really after growing momentum and there are so many people involved now.”

“We’re hoping it will be a great fundraiser for C-Saw – it’s a volunteer service in Clonmel and any bit of support they get is much appreciated.

The Gardaí will be carrying a large float on their journey which will have a remembrance wall with the names of loved ones lost to suicide.

People can donate to the Garda efforts on www.idonate.ie/walktothebeat2021