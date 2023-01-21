Gardaí asking people in Tipp to be vigilant about car security

People are being urged to be conscious of security if they are taking to the many tracks and trails in the Premier County.

Gardaí in Cahir have noticed a significant increase in walkers at various locations in the district.

Sgt Declan O’Carroll has this advice for anyone leaving their car unattended in quiet locations.

“With the dark evenings Gardaí have noticed an increase in walkers at various locations around the Cahir area as people head back to the hills.

“Gardaí would urge people to be aware of their surroundings and not to leave valuables visible in their car as they head off. It’s best to put them in bags or in the boot of your car before you go to the location so you’re not seen by people doing so.”