Gardaí Appealling For Information On Clonmel Attempted Burglary

Gardaí in Clonmel are investigating an attempted burglary in the area recently.

A number of men forced their way into a house before being disturbed.

Inspector Aidan Lonergan is asking people to try to recall any suspicious activity they may have noticed in the Rathronan area on Friday May 24th at around 6.30pm.

“This is where three males wearing face coverings, used some form of an implement to force open a door,” Inspector Lonergan said.

“On realising that the occupier was still in the house and seeing the house owner, they fled the area.”