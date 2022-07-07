Gardaí are appealing to public to help find 20-year-old woman in Cahir

The Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 20-year-old woman in Cahir.

Jodie Mulvihill was last seen in Cahir in the afternoon of Tuesday, July 5th, 2022.

She is described as having auburn hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5 foot 7 inches in height with a slim build.

Jodie was last seen wearing black Under Armour leggings, a pink Under Armour top, white Nike runners, and a black Canadian Goose gilet jacket.

Anyone with information on Jodie Mulvihill’s whereabouts is being asked to contact Cahir Garda Station, the Garda Confidential Line, or any Garda Station.