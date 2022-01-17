Gardaí appeal for witnesses to Clonmel assault

Gardaí in Clonmel are investigating a serious assault that happened last night at around 9.30pm.

A man in his early 20’s was taken from the scene, at a business premises in Irishtown, to Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel, where he was treated.

His injuries were serious, but not life threatening.

Two men in their 30’s were arrested at the scene and are currently being detained at Clonmel Garda Station.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Clonmel Gardaí on 052 6177640 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.