Gardaí appeal for witnesses to Borrisoleigh fatal crash

Gardaí are continuing their investigation into a fatal car collision in Borrisoleigh yesterday.

72-year-old Laurence Smith from Borrisoleigh, the driver and sole occupant of the only car involved, died in the incident on Main Street at around 4.15pm.

The road reopened overnight after a forensic examination of the scene was completed.

Inspector James White from Thurles Garda Station outlined the details of their appeal:

“We’re making a direct appeal today to anyone who may have been travelling through Borrisoleigh in the region of 4pm to ten past four, or anyone who was on that road and may have dashcam footage.

“We’d appeal to them to contact us here in Thurles Garda Station in confidence, at 0504 25100.”