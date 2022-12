Gardaí are appealing for information following the theft of a defibrillator in Tipperary.

The device was stolen from Cloughjordan National School, from the front of the building.

Gardaí in Nenagh believe the theft took place between December 21st and 27th.

They added that this is a terrible crime as it is potentially depriving people of urgent life saving equipment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067-50450.