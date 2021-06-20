Gardaí appeal for information following separate incidents in Clonmel & Fethard

A man has been charged for a number of offences in Clonmel.

The man, in his 30’s, was detained in Clonmel Garda Station overnight after allegedly committing offences of Threats to Kill, Burglary, Drink Driving, Endangerment and other serious road traffic offences.

He has since been charged and is due to sit before a special sitting of District Court today.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed these incidents or may be in possession of CCTV or dash cam footage to contact Clonmel Gardai on 052-617 7640.

An Garda Síochána are also appealing for information regarding a separate incident which occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning.

An aggravated burglary in Fethard resulted in a man receiving serious leg injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact An Garda Síochána.