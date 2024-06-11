Works resume at Clonmel site earmarked for modular units

Works have re-commenced this morning on the installation of 82 modular units, to provide accommodation for families fleeing the war in Ukraine at a HSE owned site in Clonmel.

A protest has been taking place on the Heywood Road since news first broke of the proposals.

Damage was caused to some equipment in the past while a security guard required hospital treatment following in incident.

Contractors moved off the site for a time but are back again this morning.

Protests are continuing in the area by those opposed to the plans with a large Garda presence.

In a statement to Tipp FM this morning the OPW says there are no plans for this site, nor any adjacent or nearby site, to be used for the accommodation of International Protection applicants.

They say works are to progress on the site over the coming months with a view to completion by the end of 2024 or early 2025.

The Heywood Road from the N24 to the Rugby Club is closed to traffic this morning.