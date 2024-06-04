West Tipp break-in under investigation

Tipperary Town Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an incident in West Tipp last Friday week.

A house was broken into in the Hollyford area early that evening.

Inspector Aidan Lonergan is hoping that someone may have noticed any unusual activity.

“On Friday May 24th between 5pm and 8pm there was a property broken into in the Hollyford area. Now thankfully nothing was removed from the property but there was damage caused to the house and the Gardaí are eager to speak to anyone that might have any pieces of information to help them solve that matter.”