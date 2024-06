A speeding motorist is facing a number of offences after being stopped by the Tipperary Roads Policing Unit.

Officers were carrying out speed compliance checks in the Nenagh – Killaloe areas yesterday evening.

They detected a car travelling at 85km/h in a 50 zone.

The vehicle was also found to be uninsured – it was seized by Gardaí with the driver set to have a day out in court.